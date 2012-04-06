Cat survives impaling and is ready for a new home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One kitty at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society is ready for a permanent home, after he survived being impaled.

Jelly Belly was found on a construction site with a four inch piece of rebar through his abdomen and thigh. He was rushed to a veterinarian, who performed surgery to fix the wound. And, now Jelly Belly is ready for adoption.

"This cat is active and happy and healthy and very, very friendly. Also, we've discovered, it's a very good purer," said John Van Zante the spokesperson for the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

At 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 7, Jelly Belly will be up for adoption at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.