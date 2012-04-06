Easter Bunny & Sheriff Gore both make surprise hospital visit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Easter Bunny & Sheriff Gore both make surprise hospital visit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Easter Bunny teamed up with Sheriff Bill Gore to surprise hundreds of kids at Children's Hospital Friday.

The Easter Bunny hopped around, passing out toys, giving hugs and posing for pictures.

News 8 Photojournalist Joe Wiedemann has a look at Friday morning's visit in this video report.

