Man with tattooed fingers robs Chase bank in Kensington

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man with tattooed fingers pretended to have a concealed pistol in his pocket Saturday while robbing a Kensington bank.

The bandit handed a demand note to a teller at the Chase bank branch office in the 4000 block of Adams Avenue shortly before 1 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The thief, who was "simulating" holding a handgun underneath his clothing, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk before leaving the bank and walking away to the east, SDPD Officer Frank Cali said.

The robber was described as a man in his 20s or early 30s, wearing dark-colored pants, a San Diego Padres baseball cap and a dark blue or black Adidas windbreaker with light purple or blue shoulders and sleeves with a big Adidas logo on back and a soccer emblem on the left breast, authorities said.

The suspect's fingers had some type of tattoos on them, Cali said.

No weapon was seen during the robbery.