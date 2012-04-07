Woods gets 2 early birdies, then gives them back

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods stepped onto the course, made two birdies and got a nice shot of momentum. Just as quickly, it was gone.

His front nine in the third round Saturday was a repeat of Friday — a broken record of a round at the Masters, where he's running out of time to make a run.

Woods made the turn in even-par 36 and remained 3-over par through 10, still eight shots behind leaders Fred Couples and Jason Dufner, who were just starting their warm-ups while Woods was putting on the 10th green.

The 52-year-old Couples made seven birdies to take the lead at the halfway point on this, the 20th anniversary of his win at Augusta National. He and Dufner are a shot ahead of a group of six, including Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood.

