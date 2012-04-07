Camp Pendleton Marine killed in combat in Afghanistan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Camp Pendleton Marine killed in combat in Afghanistan

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A 21-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine was killed while conducting combat operations this week in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced.

Cpl. Alex Martinez of Elgin, Ill. died Thursday in Helmand Province, according to the Department of Defense.

Martinez was assigned to the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Pendleton.

