3-week swimming pool safety effort begins Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A three-week effort to promote swimming pool safety will begin Saturday.

The "April Pools Day" events, sponsored by the San Diego County Aquatic Council, will take place at public pools in Escondido, Coronado and San Marcos, in an effort to prevent drownings.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office, 42 people accidentally drowned in 2010, the most recent year for which records are available.

Youngsters will get free swimming lessons, water safety and CPR presentations and a chance to swim with a Navy SEAL.

Saturday's events will take place:

-- at 9 a.m., Washington Park Pool in Escondido, 501 N. Rose St;

-- at 1 p.m., Coronado Aquatic Complex, 1845 Stand Way; and

-- at 1 p.m., Las Posas Pool in San Marcos, 1387 W. Borden Road.

Next weekend, safety classes will be held at pools in Chula Vista and Clairemont. Later this month, classes will be held in La Mesa, Oceanside and Santee.