9-year-old boy honored at Military Child of the Year Awards

JAMUL (CNS) - A 9-year-old Jamul boy who started a blog for military children, led a school anti-bullying committee and volunteered at the USO was among those honored at Operation Homefront's 2012 Military Child of the Year awards gala near Washington, it was reported Saturday.

Military officials praised five children, one from each branch of military service plus the Coast Guard, for their leadership, strength of character and resilience at the ceremony held Thursday in Arlington, Va., the American Forces Press Service reported.

James Nathaniel Richards of Jamul was the Navy's recipient of the award.

His father and three brothers were simultaneously deployed and to share his lessons he started the "Nate the Great: A Military Brat" blog for other military children. He also clocked more than 200 hours last year as a volunteer at the USO and leads an anti-bullying committee at his school.

Also recognized were Army child Amelia McConnell, 17 of Carlisle Barracks, Pa.; 17-year-old Alena Deveau of Fairfax, Va. was the recipient for the Coast Guard; Chelsea Rutherford, 17, Panama City Fla. was the Air Force recipient; and Marine Corps child Erika Booth, 16, of Jacksonville, N.C was also honored.

The winners were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 nominees, the American Forces Press Service reported.

Each award recipient would receive $5,000 from Operation Homefront along with additional gifts from nonprofit organizations, such as Soldiers' Angels and Veterans United Foundation.