Fundraiser for victim of deadly racing crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fundraiser was held Saturday in honor of a Santana High School student killed in Wednesday night's crash.

The proceeds from the event will help the family of 16-year-old Jayli Campbell pay for his burial costs.

News 8's Adrienne More files this video report along State route 52 near the crash site with how much money they were able to raise.

