Raising money for military families with autistic children

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of people gathered in Mission Bay Park for the "Act Today! for Military Families" run/walk and to bring awareness to the autism epidemic.

"Please have empathy and compassion for those on the autism spectrum. Try to understand that they're not less intelligent than you, they're not less than, they're just different. Try to be part of the solution, not the problem," Executive Director of Act Today! Nancy Allspaugh-Jackson said.

The second annual run/walk raises money for military families with autistic children.

One in 88 military children have autism.