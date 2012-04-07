Street racing crash victim's mom speaks out - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Street racing crash victim's mom speaks out

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When Valencia Park resident Peggy Klein-Martinez heard about the fatal illegal freeway racing crash, it brought back some haunting memories.

It was nearly ten years ago, when her 17-year-old daughter Rebecca was killed in a horrific street racing accident in the North County.

News 8's Phil Blauer files this video report with more on what she has to say.

