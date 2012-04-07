Small brush fire extinguished in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A vegetation fire scorched about a quarter-acre near La Jolla Saturday but no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire in the vicinity of Palomar Avenue and Dowling Drive was reported about 3:35 p.m., a San Diego Fire Rescue Department dispatcher said.

It was reported knocked down just over 20 minutes later, she said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, a dispatcher said.