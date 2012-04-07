Motorcyclist hospitalized after solo crash on SR 78

BORREGO SPRINGS (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a hospital Saturday following a solo crash on a stretch of state Route 78 that runs through the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, according to Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol.

The male motorcycle rider was reported lying in a gutter off the roadway near mile marker 74 about 2:35 p.m. according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported in an area with tight turns known as the Narrows, said Battalion Chief Nick Schuler of Cal Fire.

Several vehicles had pulled over and assisted the downed rider, the CHP said.

The rider was then airlifted to a local hospital in an unknown condition, Schuler said.