Police search for boyfriend of murdered 18-year-old

This is a picture of the victim, 18-year-old Viridiana Rodriguez.

This is an undated picture of the woman's boyfriend, Ruben Anthony Cepeda.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The manhunt continues Monday for a man suspected of killing his 18-year-old girlfriend and her unborn baby.

Neighbors say they heard horrific screams, moments before that woman was murdered in Escondidio.

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An Escondido man fatally shot his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child, and the 21-year-old construction worker suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous," Escondido police said Sunday.

The woman was found, shot in the torso, when police rushed to a reported shooting at 7:24 p.m. Saturday at the Estancia apartment complex, 725 N. Fig St, Escondido police Lt. Michael Loarie said.

Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital where she and her unborn child were both pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to police reports.

At least one witness told police they heard an angry male voice shortly before a hearing a gunshot, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Police have identified the woman's boyfriend, Ruben Anthony Cepeda, as a suspect in the double-homicide. Cepeda was described as a 5 foot-8 inch Latino man weighing about 150 pounds with black hair, described as "neat," with brown eyes.

Police said Cepeda must be considered armed and dangerous. Detectives asked anyone with any information regarding Cepeda's whereabouts to call 911.