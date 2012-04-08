Hit and run driver who injured moped rider sought

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Sunday sought the driver of a brown Honda Civic who fled after his car struck a moped, leaving the rider with an open leg fracture.

The 2004-2007 Honda Civic was driven by a heavy-set man in his 40s. He was headed east on Imperial Avenue about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, San Diego police Officer David Stafford said.

The Honda turned south onto 27th Street in front of the moped, which was also going west, when the two collided, Stafford said.

The Honda's driver then left the scene, Stafford said.

The moped's rider was taken to a hospital to be treated for the open fracture to the leg, Stafford said.