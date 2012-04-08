East County rattled with series of 11 minor quakes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - East County rattled with a series of earthquakes overnight and Sunday.

Eleven minor or moderate quakes have rattled Ocotillo, a small scattering of homes just east of the San Diego-Imperial county line, in the overnight hours.

A pair of magnitude-3.2 earthquakes were recorded six seconds apart at about 11 p.m. Saturday. A 3.2 magnitude quake was recorded at 1:15 a.m. by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenters were on the U.S.-Mexico border in the Jacumba Wilderness, a jumble of rocks southeast of Ocotillo.

There were no reports of damage or injury. Coincidentally, the quakes are rattling the same area that was rocked by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, centered just to the south in Mexico, on Easter Sunday in 2010.