Padres to sign autographs for "Jr. Padres" before Sunday's game

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Padres pitchers Luke Gregerson and Joe Thatcher will sign autographs for members of the Junior Padres at the Park at the Park before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.

The autograph signings will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon. A Junior Padres membership is required to participate. Membership is free. Parents can register their children ages 14 and under on the team's website, Padres.com, or in-person on the day of the event.

Like all Sunday games at Petco Park, the Padres will wear their Marine digital camouflage uniforms Sunday and the team will host Marine recruits in the Upper Deck and honor various individual branches and military community groups for their service.