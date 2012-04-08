Drive-by shooter wounds 5 in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A drive-by shooter wounded five people in Logan Heights, police said Sunday.

Three young men, a boy and a young woman were shot in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday, San Diego police Officer David Stafford said.

A description of the suspect vehicle, last seen headed east on Harrison, was unavailable early today.

A man was shot in the upper body; the woman was shot in a leg, and a second man had a graze wound to an arm, he said, adding that those three were taken to hospitals by medics.

Another man from the same shooting, who had a leg wound, showed up at Paradise Valley hospital, Stafford said. The fifth victim had a graze wound to an arm and refused treatment, he said.