Fire at Escondido U-Haul rental business damages 3 vans

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A fire caused about $30,000 in damage to three cargo vans at an Escondido U-Haul rental business, but the structure was not damaged, the firefighters said Sunday.

Alarms were called in about 10:45 p.m. Saturday about the business at Mission Avenue and Rock Springs Road, according to Battalion Chief Randy Brookes of the Escondido Fire Department.

Crews arrived within minutes to find the cargo vans on fire, Brookes said.

The firefighters gained access to the vans from above because they were parked close together which made access to the rear areas difficult, Brookes said. Crews laid a 4-inch supply hose across Mission Avenue as police blocked traffic, Brookes said.

Firefighters had the blaze controlled about 11 p.m., Brookes said.

The fire started inside one of the vans, and spread to two adjacent vehicle, Brookes said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.