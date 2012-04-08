Authorities investigate landfill fire in Santee

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Investigators were called in Sunday to determine if arson caused a fire that burned about a quarter-acre of brush and trash at the Sycamore Landfill near Santee, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was reported at 10:23 a.m. on Sycamore Landfill Road near Mast Boulevard, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said. Crews had the fire knocked down about 11:20 a.m., she said.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.