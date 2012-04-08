Motorcyclist injured after running into guardrail near Mount Pal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclist injured after running into guardrail near Mount Palomar

MOUNT PALOMAR (CNS) - A motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries Sunday when his ride hit a guardrail on a road near Mount Palomar, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.

The crash was reported about 11:25 a.m. on South Grade Road near Canfield Road, said Battalion Chief Nick Schuler of Cal Fire.

The rider was taken to a hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries, Schuler said.

The crash blocked the northbound lane in the 32000 block of South Grade Road for a half hour, according to the CHP.

