No injuries in UK military helicopter mishap in AZ

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — A British Chinook helicopter made an emergency landing during an exercise in the Arizona desert, U.S. and British military officials said. Seven people were sent to the hospital for evaluations but all were reported uninjured.
The crew was practicing how to land the aircraft 15 miles northeast of Yuma Saturday afternoon when "something went wrong," said Michelle Dee, a spokeswoman for Naval Air Facility El Centro in California.
The British Defense Ministry in London on Sunday confirmed it was an emergency landing during an exercise.
"The incident is under investigation. No personnel were injured," a statement said.
Dee had said earlier that the seven suffered minor injuries and were sent to the hospital for evaluations as a precaution.
The spokeswoman said she didn't know how many people were aboard the aircraft or their nationalities. The Defense Ministry also did not provide those details.
The helicopter sustained damage but Dee said she didn't know the extent.
The officials didn't provide any information on what prompted the emergency landing.
The Chinook was operating out of the naval base in California's Imperial Valley. The facility hosts allied troops throughout the year for training over the California-Arizona border because the area's craggy mountains and hot, dusty conditions are similar to Afghanistan's harsh environment. The clear weather also allows for constant flying.
In February, seven Marines were killed when two helicopters crashed in midair during a routine exercise over the Yuma Training Range Complex.
The Yuma County Sheriff's office didn't immediately return a call for comment.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.
San Diegans now have to dial 10 digits for all calls - even local calls. As of Saturday, May 19, callers with area codes 619 and 858 have to enter the area code for all calls. Landline callers will have to dial one first, then the area code and phone number.
Several fires that ignited across San Diego County last week are under investigation. One cause being considered is the possibility that the fires were started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.