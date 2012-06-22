"I am eternally grateful to be back in San Diego making a difference in the community I love."

UC San Diego graduate Alicia Summers is thrilled to return to San Diego as a member of CBS News 8's reporting team. Alicia graduated from UCSD with honors, earning a B.A. in Political Science with a minor in Communications.

A native of California's Bay Area, Alicia was determined to pursue a career in journalism following the events of 9/11. Beginning her broadcasting career at KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona, Alicia learned nearly every aspect of broadcast news. She handled producing and reporting duties as well anchoring the morning newscast and weather. Heading back to California, Alicia fine-tuned her craft as a reporter and anchor/producer of KGPE-TV's weekend newscast in Fresno, California.

A skilled journalist and story teller, Alicia understands and takes pride in the power and responsibility of television news. Following her coverage of a storm's devastating destruction, she witnessed an entire community mobilize to rebuild and renovate a family's home.

Alicia is also committed to community service. Inspired by her sister who has Autism, Alicia's passion is helping people with developmental disabilities achieve fulfilling jobs and independent life styles.

When Alicia's not covering the news, you'll find her enjoying everything American's Finest City has to offer.