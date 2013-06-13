CA Earthquake Preparation

GET PREPARED, CALIFORNIA!
The California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and the American Red Cross (ARC) have aligned resources to help more people prepare to survive and recover from California's next damaging earthquake - by combining ARC's expertise on preparing a kit, making a family disaster plan, and being informed; with CEA's strength and experience on residential insurance and mitigation.
Everyone can take simple steps to prepare for disasters to ensure the well being of their family. To get prepared, visit www.RedCross.org.
Earthquake insurance is more affordable than you may think. Contact your agent for a quote or visit www.EarthquakeAuthority.com.
Red Cross Ready checklist (PDF FILE)
Earthquake Safety checklist (PDF FILE)
If you are in bed, hold on and stay there.
If you are in a wheelchair, lock the wheels in a safe position, and cover your head and neck with your arms.
If you are outdoors, move to a clear area if you can, avoid power lines, trees, signs, buildings, vehicles, and other hazards.
If you are driving, pull over to the side of the road, stop, and set the parking brake.
If your home suffers catastrophic earthquake damage, the CEA can provide you with the strength to rebuild. With nearly $10 billion in claim-paying power, supported by the service expertise of its participating insurance companies, the CEA could cover all of its claims if the 1906 San Francisco, 1989 Loma Prieta, or 1994 Northridge earthquake reoccurred today.
Excellent financial ratings. CEA's financial strength is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company (a company that rates insurance companies).
Expert service. CEA policies are available exclusively through CEA's participating insurance companies, which handle CEA-policy applications, renewals, billing, and claims.
Rates based on science, not profit. By law, CEA rates must allow it to remain financially sound and to pay all its covered claims. CEA rates are based on the best available science for assessing earthquake risk and do not include any amount for profit.
Not tied to government budgets. California's budget issues have no impact on the CEA's ability to pay its claims, because the CEA is a privately financed entity and receives no money through the state budget.
Without earthquake insurance, the cost of any damage is your cost. If your CEA policy claim exceeds your deductible, you don't actually have to pay the deductible before claim-payment eligibility is triggered.
Will it Shake? Snowglobe Edition by WeAreUnprepared
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2ISu3u1KTU
Will it Shake? Fish Tank Edition by WeAreUnprepared
- Homeowners
New to CEA coverage for 2012 is access to $1,500 for emergency repairs – which is not subject to your deductible – to let you secure your property and avoid further damage after an earthquake.
- Renters
A CEA policy will help you replace damaged furniture and household items, and if you cannot live in your home after an earthquake, you may also get help covering your additional living expenses.
- Condo Owners
If your condominium imposes an assessment to repair damage caused by an earthquake, Loss Assessment coverage may pay your share of certain assessments.