CA Earthquake Preparation

If you are in bed, hold on and stay there.

If you are in a wheelchair, lock the wheels in a safe position, and cover your head and neck with your arms.

If you are outdoors, move to a clear area if you can, avoid power lines, trees, signs, buildings, vehicles, and other hazards.

If you are driving, pull over to the side of the road, stop, and set the parking brake.