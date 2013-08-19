Driver in deadly DUI crash to be arraigned

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of driving drunk and causing a broadside collision in Linda Vista that killed one man and injured his brother is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Matthew Tyler Kim, 41, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following Thursday's fatality at Tait Street and Linda Vista Road.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight, when Kim's southbound 2001 Toyota pickup truck plowed into a westbound 1994 Mazda sedan, according to San Diego police.

The driver of the Mazda, 27-year-old David Benito, died at the scene. Paramedics took his 19-year-old brother, who had been riding in the car, to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening injuries, said SDPD Lt. Kevin Mayer, a department spokesman.

Benito and his brother had just returned from a visit to Mexico and were only blocks from their home when the wreck occurred, the lieutenant said.

Preliminary evidence indicated that Kim, who also lives in Linda Vista, ran a red light at the road crossing, according to Mayer.