Prince William describes his joy at parenthood

In this July 23, 2013 photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, hold the Prince of Cambridge, as they pose for photographers outside St. Mary's Hospital exclusive Lindo Wing in London where the Duchess gave birth on July 22. In this July 23, 2013 photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, hold the Prince of Cambridge, as they pose for photographers outside St. Mary's Hospital exclusive Lindo Wing in London where the Duchess gave birth on July 22.

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince William has described his joy at introducing his newborn son to the world on the steps of a London hospital last month — and about his nerves about fitting the car seat securely into the Land Rover before driving off.

William told CNN in his first interview since Prince George's birth that both he and the Duchess of Cambridge couldn't wait to show off their child to the world.

"I'm just glad he wasn't screaming his head off the whole way through," he said of Prince George in an interview broadcast Monday.

William says he practiced making sure the car seat fit securely before driving off.

"Driving your son and your wife away from hospital was really important to me," he said.

