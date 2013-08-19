Snowden reporter: Won't be silenced by detention

In this undated photo released by Janine Gibson of The Guardian, Guardian journalist Glenn Greenwald, right, and his partner David Miranda, are shown together at an unknown location.

LONDON (AP) — The American journalist who has published stories based on leaked documents from former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden says he's going to be much more "aggressive" about printing stories now.

That statement from journalist Glenn Greenwald comes after English authorities detained his partner under anti-terror legislation for nearly nine hours at Heathrow Airport in London.

Greenwald's partner, David Miranda, arrived back in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, where the pair live together.

Greenwald says he's going "to write much more aggressively than before, I'm going to publish many more documents than before."

He added: "I'm going to publish many more things about England, as well. I have many documents about the system of espionage of England, and now my focus will be there, too. "

