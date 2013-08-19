Ordnance reported outside Alpine residence

ALPINE (CNS) - A report of a possible hand grenade in the Alpine area Monday prompted a call to the sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit.

The sighting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the 23400 block of Japatul Valley Road near Bell Bluff Truck Trail, sheriff's Lt. Scott Amos said.

The Bomb/Arson Unit had cleared the scene by about 10:45 a.m., but it was not immediately clear if the device was determined to be non-explosive or was rendered safe, according to Amos.