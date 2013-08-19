Brush fire snarls traffic on SB I-15 at Gopher Canyon

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A fire blackened about a dozen acres of brush off the southbound side of Interstate 15 near the Lawrence Welk Resort Monday and prompted authorities to close three lanes in the area.

Callers reported flames and smoke from the roadside fire between Gopher Canyon and Deer Springs road shortly after 9:30 a.m., which led to the closure of three southbound lanes, according to Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Nick Schuler said fire crews had stopped the blaze from spreading further by about 11 a.m., and no area structures were threatened.

Firefighters planned to remain at the scene for several hours, said Schuler, who said heavy southbound freeway traffic was expected.