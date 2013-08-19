Theft of 840K coins sends NY meter-man to prison - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Theft of 840K coins sends NY meter-man to prison

Posted: Updated:
Former City of Buffalo parking meter mechanic James Bagarozzo leaves federal court in Buffalo, N.Y. after he was handed a 2 1/2 year prison term for stealing $210,000 in quarters from the meters he was supposed to be repairing over an eight year period. Former City of Buffalo parking meter mechanic James Bagarozzo leaves federal court in Buffalo, N.Y. after he was handed a 2 1/2 year prison term for stealing $210,000 in quarters from the meters he was supposed to be repairing over an eight year period.
In this Oct. 13, 2011 image taken from surveillance video and released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, former parking meter mechanic James Bagarozzo lifts a bag of quarters off the the seat of a truck. In this Oct. 13, 2011 image taken from surveillance video and released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, former parking meter mechanic James Bagarozzo lifts a bag of quarters off the the seat of a truck.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former Buffalo, N.Y., parking meter mechanic has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars in quarters while on the job.

Prosecutors say it was James Bagarozzo's idea to rig meters to get at the coins. He stole $210,000 over more than eight years, grabbing fistfuls of coins, storing them in a bag in his truck and then rolling and cashing them in at banks.

Bagarozzo apologized during a brief statement. He blamed a gambling addiction and an illness he believed would kill him.

Bagarozzo pleaded guilty to theft in September, along with a former co-worker, Lawrence Charles. Charles admitted stealing $15,000 in quarters over about five years. He's expected to get six months to a year in prison at his Aug. 29 sentencing.

 

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.