DiMaggio leaves $112,000 to Hannah Anderson's grandmother

In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013 file photo, Hannah Anderson arrives at the Boll Weevil restaurant for a fundraiser in her honor to raise money for her family, in Lakeside, Calif.

SAN DIEGO (AP/CBS 8) — A spokesman for the family of a California man who abducted a 16-year-old girl and killed her mother and young brother says a member of the family is the beneficiary of his life insurance.

Andrew Spanswick said Monday that James Lee DiMaggio left $112,000 to Hannah Anderson's paternal grandmother. Spanswick says he doesn't know why but believes it is for Hannah's benefit.

Spanswick says DiMaggio, who was killed in a shootout with FBI agents, named Bernice Anderson as his beneficiary in 2011 instead of his sister.

The policy was provided by The Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, where DiMaggio worked as a telecommunications technician but they would not comment on whether the policy is void because of the circumstances.

DiMaggio died Aug. 10 in the Idaho wilderness. Hannah was rescued.

The medical examiner has confirmed that Christina Anderson died from a blow to the head.