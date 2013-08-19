Straight-A student hopes he succeeds in finding a family

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He finished eighth grade, with no parents to mark the big milestone and cheer him on at his graduation. But 14-year-old William is staying positive that he will one day find parents to love and support him.

We're catching up with William, who has been on Adopt 8 before. He's hoping this time his future family is watching.

When I first met William last year, he was all smiles and filled with anticipation about his upcoming birthday. He was about to become a teenager.

"Being 13 is like, you're a teen now, no one can call you little, and no one can mess with you because you're 13, you're growing up," he said.

William, who was just a tad shorter than me last summer now towers over me. But his growing pains are the kind that affect his heart.

"No matter how many times I try, it just doesn't work out," he said.

William has been disappointed time and time again. The last family that had at first displayed interest in William changed their mind.

"We met, we only met once. It's hard to get to know each other if you only meet once so it just didn't work out," he said. No not at all. Instead how do you feel? Patience, patience is the answer and, just time."

But time is running out for William, who just turned 14 and is now less than four years away from aging out of the system. William starts high school this fall, and all he wants is a family.

"I would wish for them to be at my soccer games, at my graduations and be there for me after school, before school, summer time, when school starts, basically the whole year," he said.

Basically, a family for life, and that is what William deserves. In the meantime, he is staying focused on doing well in school. He just graduated eighth grade with a 4.0 GPA.

And though I felt William was a little more serious this time around, this polite young man is still trying to smile as much as he can, and is wise beyond his years.

"Negativity stops you from doing stuff, and positivity keeps you self-motivated without anyone being there," William said.

If you're interested in adopting, call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U during regular business hours.

We'd like to thank Boomers San Diego for inviting the Adopt 8 kids to spend a fun day a the park.