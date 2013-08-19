Campaign to recall Filner kicks into high gear

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Amid rumors of a possible settlement, the effort to recall Mayor Bob Filner from office continues to go strong.

Hundreds of volunteers spent a second day gathering signatures for the recall petition.

Bob Truax didn't have to be asked twice if he'd sign the Recall Filner petition.

"I just want to get him out of here," he said.

Karen Potter says it's been like that all day. The small business owner passed on making money Monday to gather signatures.

"Because I'm disgusted with his behavior," Potter said.

It's the first time she's ever gotten actively involved in the political process.

"I am not getting paid, and I've never done it in my life, but I feel really strongly about this. It's an embarrassment that my East Coast cousins are calling and saying they're seeing our mayor on TV and it's not for good," she said.

Karen is one of nearly 800 members of the grassroots movement gathering signatures to remove Mayor Filner from office.

Former mayoral candidate Carl DeMaio, who is now running for Congress, called out our local elected officials for not taking a more active role in the recall process.

"Removing Bob Filner from office is a fundamental test of leadership for all San Diegans. If you claim to be a leader in San Diego in any regard, then you must get behind the recall effort and you must get behind it now," DeMaio said.

DeMaio has organized two signature gathering events this week and pledged money to make calls to let people know about opportunities to sign the petition.

Just over 101,000 signatures from registered city voters are needed to move the recall effort forward, and they have to be collected in just 39 days. Just two days in, and Karen says so far, so good.