AM 760 KFMB host Mike Slater organizes recall petition

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There is no shortage of volunteers fanning out across the city to gather signatures for the recall effort.

About three dozen of those were part of a petition drive organized by CBS 8's sister station AM 760 KFMB host Mike Slater.

Volunteers were stationed around town for three hours Monday morning, and Slater says they've seen a big response.

"People asked us do you have any clipboards for us, do you have any pens for us -- no we don't have anything, we just have the petitions. Take them do with it what you will, and people have just taken it and run with it and done some amazing work," Slater said.

One volunteer we caught up with in Kearny Mesa said he got about 20 signatures during the first hour.