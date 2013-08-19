Parents upset over how Poway Unified spent special taxes

POWAY (CBS 8) - Parents give the Poway Unified School Board a piece of their mind over how the board is spending their tax money.

Parents who live within the boundaries of Willow Grove Elementary are upset because their kindergartners are being forced to attend another school farther away because of overcrowding.

They say it's because the district is not using the special Mello-Roos tax they pay to fund the school to address the problem.

"I know the real estate market is coming back, people are still willing to pay the Mello-Roos, and it ends up being mismanaged this way, it's just not acceptable," says Poway resident Jen Carol.

Members of the board say parents are being influenced by bad information.

"If the realtors are telling you are buying a seat at a given school they are giving you false information, you are paying the Mello-Roos taxes to ensure that your child has a seat in the Poway Unified School District."

Parents say that if the district does not adequately address their concerns, they will consider taking legal action.