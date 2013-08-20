Woman's body found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman's body found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Vista

VISTA (CNS/CBS 8) - Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic and placed behind a dumpster behind a Vista shopping center.

Deputies found the body around 3:45 p.m. Monday after responding to a report of a suspicious package at the rear of 1461 N. Santa Fe Ave., said Lt. Glenn Giannantonio of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's homicide detectives, along with personnel from the sheriff's Vista Station and Crime Lab were investigating the death.

"Positive identification of the decedent and the manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office," Giannantonio said. "No obvious signs of trauma or something that would cause her death, so at this point it is a death investigation."

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and authorities are hoping surveillance video may be able to help solve the murder.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 858-580-8477.

