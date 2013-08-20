Preliminary hearing for man accused of stabbing girlfriend

VISTA (CNS) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death and leaving her body in an SUV in a Carlsbad parking lot last year.

John Carlo Monta, 29, is charged with murder in the death last November of Joanne Javier of San Diego. Monta faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

The 24-year-old victim was discovered Nov. 9 with a chest wound in an SUV parked at Van Allen Way and Faraday Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Carlsbad police said.

Co-workers said the victim and Monta were having relationship problems and had a 3-year-old son together.

Monta had taken a leave of absence from EZ Lube oil change on Genesee Avenue in Clairemont because he was battling cancer.

A motive for Javier's slaying is not known.

Following Tuesday's preliminary hearing, a judge will decide if enough evidence was presented for Monta to stand trial.