Water main break, sinkhole in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A neighborhood in Mission Hills is without water Tuesday after a water main pipe burst, shooting water everywhere.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Hawk Street and West Walnut Avenue.

The busted pipe caused a small sinkhole that opened while a police car was driving by.

Water gushed down the streets and into storm drains, but the flooding did not go into any homes.

The water was shut off and repair crews will be working to fix the damage left behind. Water service was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m.



