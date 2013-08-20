San Diego-area home timed to set fire after kidnap

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern California authorities say a family friend who kidnapped a 16-year-old girl used a timer to set fire to his San Diego-area home, where the girl's mother and brother were found dead.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jan Caldwell said Tuesday that James Lee DiMaggio was spotted on a Border Patrol surveillance camera about 20 hours before his home went up in flames on Aug. 4. He was seen inside his Nissan Versa with 16-year-old Hannah Anderson at a westbound highway checkpoint.

Authorities recovered an incendiary device and "arson wire" at DiMaggio's home in Boulevard, about 65 miles east of San Diego.

DiMaggio died in a shootout with FBI agents in the Idaho wilderness six days after the fire. Hannah was rescued and returned to California.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information.





SAN DIEGO (AP) — A woman whose body was found near the remains of her 8-year-old son at a family friend's house near San Diego died of head injury.

Christina Anderson was found dead Aug. 4 when firefighters extinguished flames at the home of James Lee DiMaggio. DiMaggio is accused of murdering her and her son and kidnapping her 16-year-old daughter. DiMaggio was killed six days later in an FBI shootout in the Idaho wilderness. Hannah Anderson was rescued and returned to California.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office says 44-year-old Christina Anderson died of blunt force. It does not elaborate in a brief posting on its website.

A search warrant unsealed last week says firefighters found Christina Anderson's body near a crowbar and what appeared to be blood next to her head.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.