Car hits Sycuan Casino bus head-on, 3 hurt

DEHESA (CNS) - A head-on crash involving a car and a Sycuan Casino bus in Dehesa Tuesday left the car's driver with major injuries and in danger of losing a leg, while two people on the bus suffered minor injuries.

A 28-year-old Alpine man, whose name was not immediately released, was driving a 2008 Chrysler 300 west on Dehesa Road west of the Sycuan Casino at about 40-45 mph when he drifted over the double-yellow line and into the path of the bus about 6:40 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

Pearlstein said the 55-year-old El Cajon woman driving the eastbound 2012 International 35-passenger bus had no time to react, and the two vehicles collided and came to a stop blocking the roadway.

The car's driver was trapped in the heavily damaged vehicle for nearly an hour before emergency responders extricated him from the wreckage, Pearlstein said.

He was airlifted to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to the CHP and Cal Fire. He underwent surgery in an attempt to save his left leg, Pearlstein said.

Pearlstein said evidence at the scene indicated that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. He said investigators will have to obtain a warrant for car driver's medical records since he was rushed into surgery.

Two of the bus' nine passengers, all casino employees heading to work, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Pearlstein said. The bus driver was not injured.

Dehesa Road was closed until the wrecked vehicles were hauled away about 9:35 a.m., according to the CHP.