Lost dog found in San Diego flown home to Arkansas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A dog found in Otay Mesa earlier this month is set to be reunited with its family Tuesday -- in Arkansas -- but county Animal Services officials said they still have no idea how the canine got here.

The Pomeranian was found by a good Samaritan Aug. 6 and taken to the county shelter in Bonita.

According to Animal Services, "Koda" was implanted with a microchip, which showed it was owned by a family in Rogers, Ark.

"Stories of pets such as Koda being reunited with their owners prove that having your animal microchipped is truly your pet's ticket home," county Animal Services Director Dawn Danielson said.

Animal Services officials said it will probably remain a mystery how Koda got to San Diego.

The agency was flying Koda back to owner Stephanie Roberts and her two young children, with the costs covered by the Foundation for the Care of Indigent Animals.

Microchips are available at the county's three shelters on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., at a cost of $10.