Crews contain 8-acre brush fire in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - Fire crews responded to a large brush fire near Interstate 8 in El Cajon Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out just before 2:30 pm. near Los Coches Road (http://kfmb.us/16IF7yS) and burned very close to a section of homes near the interstate at one point, burning some trees near one home.

Fire crews appeared to contain the fire by mid-afternoon from the ground and with the aid of a water-dropping helicopter. The fire burned about eight acres before it was brought under control.

Two firefighters sustained heat-related injuries, according to the Lakeside Fire District chief.

Traffic on eastbound I-8 was slowed in the area due to the fire.

 

 

