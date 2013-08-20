Chargers C Hardwick misses 2nd straight practice

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The new-look Chargers offensive line was missing a familiar face for the second straight day Tuesday — center Nick Hardwick.

Is Hardwick the latest to be sidelined by the injuries that have marked rookie coach Mike McCoy's first camp?

Says Hardwick: "I'm good."

But when asked if he was healthy, Hardwick says: "You've got to talk to the coach."

The Chargers can ill afford to lose Hardwick as they work to assemble the group that will protect quarterback Philip Rivers, who was sacked 49 times last year.

Hardwick won't even say if he'll play in Saturday night's exhibition game at Arizona.

McCoy won't say what his offensive line rotation will be in that game, or when he will name his starting five up front, including at left tackle.