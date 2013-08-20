White House spokesman: President hasn't weighed in on Filner controversy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - President Barack Obama hasn't "weighed in" on the controversy surrounding embattled San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, a White House spokesman said Tuesday, and it's unclear whether he will do so.
While numerous local and national political figures have called for Filner to step down as mayor of the nation's eighth-largest city, Obama has made no public comments on the subject.
When a reporter asked White House spokesman Josh Earnest for the president's opinion, he replied: "The president hasn't weighed in on this issue, and I haven't talked with him about it."
After further questioning from the reporter regarding Obama's role as leader of the Democratic Party, Earnest said, "I haven't spoken to the president about it."
Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, California's two Democratic senators and other legislators have demanded that Filner - who's accused of sexually harassing numerous women and is under investigation for alleged misuse of city-issued credit cards and shakedowns of developers - resign from office.
The DNC is scheduled to vote on a resolution calling for Filner to step down at a meeting in Phoenix this week, CNN reported.
The draft of the five-page resolution states, in part, "We cannot reassure voters that a vote for a Democrat is a vote for a champion for women unless Democrats walk our talk on equality and take firm action in accordance with our values and stand up for women by condemning his behavior and calling on him to immediately resign as Mayor of San Diego," according to CNN.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.