White House spokesman: President hasn't weighed in on Filner controversy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - President Barack Obama hasn't "weighed in" on the controversy surrounding embattled San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, a White House spokesman said Tuesday, and it's unclear whether he will do so.



While numerous local and national political figures have called for Filner to step down as mayor of the nation's eighth-largest city, Obama has made no public comments on the subject.



When a reporter asked White House spokesman Josh Earnest for the president's opinion, he replied: "The president hasn't weighed in on this issue, and I haven't talked with him about it."



After further questioning from the reporter regarding Obama's role as leader of the Democratic Party, Earnest said, "I haven't spoken to the president about it."



Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, California's two Democratic senators and other legislators have demanded that Filner - who's accused of sexually harassing numerous women and is under investigation for alleged misuse of city-issued credit cards and shakedowns of developers - resign from office.



The DNC is scheduled to vote on a resolution calling for Filner to step down at a meeting in Phoenix this week, CNN reported.



The draft of the five-page resolution states, in part, "We cannot reassure voters that a vote for a Democrat is a vote for a champion for women unless Democrats walk our talk on equality and take firm action in accordance with our values and stand up for women by condemning his behavior and calling on him to immediately resign as Mayor of San Diego," according to CNN.