Watch CBS 8 newscasts live on your smartphone for free with Syncbak

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Watch breaking news from News 8 as it happens, get your news of the day, weather and traffic without a television with the new Syncbak app.

If you use an Android, Apple device or Kindle, you can download the app.

If you're somewhere noisy, no problem -- you can choose to turn on closed captioning for programs that offer it. If you miss a live newscast, no worries either -- there's an on-demand section for you to watch our recent newscasts.

CBS 8 is the only San Diego news station to offer live streaming of our newscasts on the Syncbak app. Other markets in California that have the service include Fresno, Monterey, the Bay Area, and Santa Barbara, it's and coming soon to Chico, L.A. and Sacramento.

But you can only watch each TV market's local news stations while you are in that particular area, meaning you will only be able to watch News 8 live while you're here in San Diego County.

Download the Syncbak app:

Android/Google Play App: http://kfmb.us/16q8CFp

Apple/iOS App: http://kfmb.us/17tcS3m

Amazon/Kindle App: http://kfmb.us/19lmpfa