Officers call off search for suspect

LA MESA (CBS 8) - Police have just called off the search for a burglar, after receiving an "alarm call" at the Grossmont Shopping Center in La Mesa.

News 8 was first on scene just before 5 a.m., when officers arrived out front of the Staples Office Supply building.

A perimeter was immediately set up and officers began searching for the suspect or suspects.

After combing the area and searching buildings in the shopping center, officers have now cleared the area, but we're told an investigation will continue.

