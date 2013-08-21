City Council to vote on proposed Filner settlement Friday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Embattled San Diego Mayor Bob Filner on Wednesday reached a tentative deal involving a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him and the city.

City Attorney Jan Goldsmith said a proposed resolution was reached and it will be presented to the City Council during closed session Friday. No details were released, and it was unclear whether a resignation was part of the deal.

Mediation talks over the lawsuit filed by Filner's former communications director Irene McCormack Jackson have occurred over the past three days.

Earlier Wednesday, a San Diego businesswoman stepped forward to say the leader of the nation's eighth largest city had made unwanted sexual advances toward her, the latest woman to accuse Filner of sexual harassment.

The 70-year-old former congressman has been besieged by allegations from at least 17 women, and whether he'll be able to hang onto his job is in limbo.

A petition drive to recall Filner is in full swing, and calls from his own party urging him to step down were mounting with the Democratic National Committee planning to vote on a resolution Friday.

Dianne York, the latest accuser, said Filner placed his hand on her buttocks while she posed for a photo with him about three months ago.

York told reporters at a news conference in National City that the incident took place after a meeting at his office. She said she reported the incident to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Those at the negotiating table involving the lawsuit said they have been told not to comment while the talks are ongoing. Filner has been attending the talks along with Goldsmith, City Council President Todd Gloria and Councilman Kevin Faulconer.

Carl Luna, a political science professor at Mesa College, said Filner might still be fighting to stay in office or he might be trying to negotiate a deal that would limit his financial liability in the lawsuit if he agrees to resign.

"Oddly enough the person holding the most cards is Bob Filner, because he's the one in position to end all this," Luna said.

Gloria would serve as acting mayor if Filner resigns.

