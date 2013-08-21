Parolee leads police on chase that ends in Southcrest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Parolee leads police on chase that ends in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A parolee runs from authorities and leads them on a high-speed chase overnight.

The chase started around midnight after a deputy pulled the car over at SR 94 and Campo Road. The chase extended over several highways, including SR 125, I-8, SR 163 and I-5, finally ending in Southcrest. The chase lasted about one hour and reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

