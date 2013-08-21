DiMaggio's family pushing for paternity tests

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The family of James DiMaggio is asking for a paternity test to determine if Hannah and Ethan Anderson are actually the children of the murderer and kidnapper.

However, the children's father, Brett Anderson, tells News 8 that this is a farce.

With the revelation that suspected kidnapper and murderer James DiMaggio left behind a $112,000 life insurance policy to his alleged victim's family, comes questions from DiMaggio's family

"Jim was always there to take care of the kids. So, it brings up a lot of questions as to why he had a strong impetus to take care of them and how such a tragedy could unfold afterwards," said DiMaggio family spokesperson Andrew Spanswick.

Spanswick said the money will go to kidnapping victim Hannah Anderson's grandmother, Bernice Anderson. A decision that has prompted DiMaggio's sister, Lora Robinson, to push for a paternity test to determine if DiMaggio could be the father of 16-year-old Hannah and her eight-year-old brother Ethan.

"There's been some doubts in her mind for a while about the children's real father," Spanswick continued.

Both Ethan and the children's mother, 44-year-old Christina Anderson, were found dead in the burnt out rubble of DiMaggio's Boulevard home allegedly killed by DiMaggio.

Spanswick said DiMaggio's sister also believes there is an "eery" resemblance between herself and Hannah.

Hannah and Ethan's father, Brett Anderson, blasted the theory telling News 8 "that is a farce...that is a very, very long fishing pole they are using for that one."

Spanwick contends that DiMaggio's sister is simply seeking the truth:

"Laura would like some closure, not just for herself but also for the Anderson family as well."

Brett Anderson said it was his own DNA that was used to identify Ethan's remains and that he and his wife didn't meet DiMaggio until after Christina Anderson became pregnant with Hannah.

DiMaggio's family said they took blood and hair samples from DiMaggio's corpse before it was cremated and now plan to approach the Anderson family to request DNA samples from Hannah and from Ethan's remains.