USS Boxer group to deploy Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The amphibious ready group led by the USS Boxer will deploy from San Diego to the Western Pacific and Middle East on Friday, the Navy announced Wednesday.

The group includes the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry.

"We've had a very rigorous training cycle to prepare us to execute any mission when called upon," said Capt. Malcolm Potts, the commander of Amphibious Squadron 1 and the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. "I am awed and impressed by the ingenuity, creativity, and industriousness of the 4,200 dedicated sailors and Marines that serve on our ships."

The ships will embark with about 2,400 Marines from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at Camp Pendleton.

According to the Navy, the group will focus on maritime and theater security. The sailors and Marines will be available for any amphibious assault and Special Forces operations, humanitarian missions and non-combatant operations that become necessary, the Navy said.