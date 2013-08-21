Garage fire in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - No one was hurt Wednesday in a fire that began in the garage of a Bay Terraces home.

The blaze at the single-family residence in the 7200 block of Zest Street near Paradise Valley Road was reported shortly after 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire extended from the attached garage to the house, and arriving crews saw smoke billowing from the attic, a San Diego Fire-Department dispatcher said. The blaze was knocked down at 3:25 p.m., she said.

No one was displaced, the dispatcher said.